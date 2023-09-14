Search

In a first, two Pakistani companies officially step in UAE market

06:37 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
In a first, two Pakistani companies officially step in UAE market
KARACHI – Two Pakistani companies have expanded their operations to the Middle East region as they have obtained licenses from authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

The Searle Company Limited, the Karachi-based firm that deals in pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturing, and Octopus Digital, a subsidiary of AVANCEON, have expanded their regional footprint.

Both companies have informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about the development. 

The Searle Company Limited in a notice said that the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE had approved its application seeking approval for establishing its manufacturing site.

“Searle is expanding rapidly in several regions of the world including South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and Francophone Africa, Gulf Cooperation Council, Commonwealth of Independent States, Canada, Europe and Latin America,” the company told PSX in its notice. 

Tahir Ahmed, the managing director, also made the announcement on social media saying his organization had become the first Pakistani pharmaceutical company to step in the UAE market. 

The Octopus Digital had obtained a license as a Free Zone Limited Liability Company under the Dubai Development Authority to carry out its operation from the Internet City. 

The firm offers digitalization services to manufacturing, supply chain, and financial businesses in different regions of the world.

“The UAE’s thriving business environment and strategic location makes it an ideal hub for Octopus Digital FZ-LLC to further enhance its global presence and deliver unparalleled value to its customers,” the company said in its filing to the stock market. 

The firm in its PSX notice said it wanted to establish a subsidiary in the UAE to project its core values of innovation, customer-centricity, and global expansion further.

“By expanding its presence in this vibrant market, Octopus Digital aims to better serve the needs of its customers in the region and strengthen its position as a leading player in Industry 4.0 solutions,” the notice read.

Businessman sees more Pakistan-UAE business growth after new appointment 

