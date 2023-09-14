Inside Jannat Mirza's 23rd birthday bash

Jannat Mirza's name echoes through the digital corridors of Pakistan's social media. With her captivating content, she has garnered a massive following on TikTok, making her one of the biggest names in the industry. However, her influence doesn't stop there; she wields a significant presence on other social media platforms, turning her into a true social media phenomenon.
While Mirza has undoubtedly made a mark in the digital realm, she's not your typical influencer. Despite being offered roles in acclaimed dramas like "Parizaad" and "Huma Kahan Ke Sachay Thay," Jannat made a choice that set her apart. She decided not to tread the path of conventional acting, opting instead to explore other avenues.
Recently, she celebrated a significant milestone in her life as she turned 23, a birthday that coincided with yet another remarkable achievement: the completion of her fashion design degree.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared scintillating snapshots, portraying herself amidst a backdrop of golden and ebony balloons, alongside the centrepiece cake. The diva elegantly adorned a minimalist brown jumpsuit, epitomizing style and sophistication. She also indulged her fans by posing alongside her cherished family members, adding a heartwarming touch to the celebration.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! My family gave me a beautiful surprise.... ALHAMDULILLAH I'm blessed with the besttt people around me!!! Thank you for making my day special... Also tomorrow I'll graduate too... so this birthday comes along with alot of amazing surprises .... ????" she captioned the post.
The post raked in thousands of reactions as her fans filled the comment section with heart emojis. Many friends and fellow influencers also took to their Instagram stories to wish Mirza.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.