Inside Jannat Mirza's 23rd birthday bash

Jannat Mirza's name echoes through the digital corridors of Pakistan's social media. With her captivating content, she has garnered a massive following on TikTok, making her one of the biggest names in the industry. However, her influence doesn't stop there; she wields a significant presence on other social media platforms, turning her into a true social media phenomenon.

While Mirza has undoubtedly made a mark in the digital realm, she's not your typical influencer. Despite being offered roles in acclaimed dramas like "Parizaad" and "Huma Kahan Ke Sachay Thay," Jannat made a choice that set her apart. She decided not to tread the path of conventional acting, opting instead to explore other avenues.

Recently, she celebrated a significant milestone in her life as she turned 23, a birthday that coincided with yet another remarkable achievement: the completion of her fashion design degree.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared scintillating snapshots, portraying herself amidst a backdrop of golden and ebony balloons, alongside the centrepiece cake. The diva elegantly adorned a minimalist brown jumpsuit, epitomizing style and sophistication. She also indulged her fans by posing alongside her cherished family members, adding a heartwarming touch to the celebration.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! My family gave me a beautiful surprise.... ALHAMDULILLAH I'm blessed with the besttt people around me!!! Thank you for making my day special... Also tomorrow I'll graduate too... so this birthday comes along with alot of amazing surprises .... ????" she captioned the post.

The post raked in thousands of reactions as her fans filled the comment section with heart emojis. Many friends and fellow influencers also took to their Instagram stories to wish Mirza.