Hira Umer’s new bold photos and reel set temperature soaring

Pakistan’s rising star Hira Umer amassed thousands of fans with her bold persona in a short time.

The Udham Patakh star treats her fans with sizzling photos and also keeps them updated about her routine activities.

Taking to Instagram, Hira shared her bold photos and a reel in a stunning white outfit. She is garnering love from her fans and social media.

Hira Umer is a new face in the Pakistani showbiz industry. She rose to fame with her side role in Mere Humsafar.