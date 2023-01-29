PM Shehbaz strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that this is the third such incident in a row that should be strongly condemned by the civilised world.

The prime minister said the need for global unity to fight Islamophobia couldn't be more urgent than it is now. He said we are deeply hurt.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office also strongly condemned the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark, by the same Islamophobe who committed a similar act in Sweden a few days ago.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “This repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence.”

The spokesperson mentioned that Pakistan’s concerns were being conveyed to the authorities in Denmark.

On Friday, thousands of people rallied across the country after Friday prayers to voice outrage over targeting the Holy Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands.