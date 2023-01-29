3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Diamond Paints, Master Paints/Newage emerge victorious 

LAHORE — Diamond Paints and Master Paints/Newage Cables emerged victorious on the sixth day of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.
In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints defeated Platinum Homes/Master Paints by 8-3½. From the winning team, CEO Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed displayed outstanding mallet and polo skills and hammered three tremendous goals while Nico Roberts also converted three goals and Lt Col Omer Minhas banged in a brace. Amirreza Behboudi hammered all the three goals for Platinum Homes/Master, which had a half goal handicap advantage.
Diamond Paints made a good start by converting one goal each in the first two chukkers to gain a 2-0 lead. In the mid of the second chukker, Platinum Homes/Master Paints made a good comeback, converting two back-to-back goals to equalize the score at 2-2. The third chukker was fully dominated by Diamond Paints as they banged in another brace to take 4-2 while they they fired in four more goals against one by their opponents to win the match by 8-3½.
The second match took place in the rain which turned out to be very exciting one as Master Paints/Newage Cables edged pass FG/Din Polo by 8-7 in the dying moments of the match. Raja Temur Nadeem smashed in superb six goals while Adnan Jalil Azam struck one goal for Master Paints/Newage. For FG/Din Polo, Saqib Khan Khakwani hammered a hat-trick of goals while Shah Shamyl Alam banged in a brace and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay and Mian Abbas Mukhtar hit one goal each.
The match remained a see-saw battle from the word go till the last moment of the match. FG/Din Polo took a 2-1 lead in the first chukker, which was levelled by Master Paints at 3-3 in the second chukker. FG/Din Polo then managed to take a slight 6-5 lead in the third chukker but Master Paints made a good comeback in the fourth chukker and not only levelled the score at 7-7 but also smashed in the match-winning goal in the dying moment of the match to win it by 8-7.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.