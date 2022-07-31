Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain advances in Commonwealth Games after knocking out opponent

Web Desk
09:28 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain advances in Commonwealth Games after knocking out opponent
Source: social media
Share

Pakistani boxer Ilyas Hussain has qualified for the pre-quarterfinal round of the boxing featherweight category of the commonwealth games 2022.

Ilyas Hussain outclassed the Mosotho boxer, Moroke Mokhotho, to qualify for Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg, featherweight, a round of 16.

The game was stopped in the second round as Ilyas knocked his opponent after 2 minutes.

He will lock horns with Anthony Shawn Joseph of Trinidad and Tobago in the round of 16, tomorrow.

Pakistani athletes failed to impress at the Commonwealth Games as Nazeer Ullah Khan lost his fight against England’s Lewis Williams in Men’s Over 86kg-92kg. Another Pakistani boxer Suleman Baloch was outclassed against India’s Shiva Thapa on opening day in a one-sided, 5-0, contest.

Other athletes also failed to perform in boxing, swimming, gymnastics, and other sports.

Olympian Haseeb Tariq finished at the 35th spot out of 55 swimmers while Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub finished at the 31st spot out of 33 swimmers in the women’s category.

PAKvIND: Indian women beat Pakistan by 8 wickets ... 04:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2022

BIRMINGHAM – Team India advanced in ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets with ...

All eyes were on Pakistan vs India women's encounter and India beat Pakistan Women by eight wickets.

More From This Category
PAKvIND: Indian women beat Pakistan by 8 wickets ...
04:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Finals of 3rd Combaxx Sports National Junior ...
03:14 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Muhammad Hamza wins push-up challenge
01:32 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem arrives in UK to ...
10:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan's production debut 'Baarwan Khiladi' ...
04:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof sets T20I record ...
01:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars extend warm wishes to Kiara Advani on her birthday
08:49 PM | 31 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr