Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain advances in Commonwealth Games after knocking out opponent

Pakistani boxer Ilyas Hussain has qualified for the pre-quarterfinal round of the boxing featherweight category of the commonwealth games 2022.

Ilyas Hussain outclassed the Mosotho boxer, Moroke Mokhotho, to qualify for Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg, featherweight, a round of 16.

The game was stopped in the second round as Ilyas knocked his opponent after 2 minutes.

What a knock out punch 👊 🥊 weldone Ilyas.Ilyas Hussain knocked his opponent out in second round at @birminghamcg22 @NOCPakistan pic.twitter.com/OSWEcRh1lE — Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) July 30, 2022

He will lock horns with Anthony Shawn Joseph of Trinidad and Tobago in the round of 16, tomorrow.

Pakistani athletes failed to impress at the Commonwealth Games as Nazeer Ullah Khan lost his fight against England’s Lewis Williams in Men’s Over 86kg-92kg. Another Pakistani boxer Suleman Baloch was outclassed against India’s Shiva Thapa on opening day in a one-sided, 5-0, contest.

Other athletes also failed to perform in boxing, swimming, gymnastics, and other sports.

Olympian Haseeb Tariq finished at the 35th spot out of 55 swimmers while Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub finished at the 31st spot out of 33 swimmers in the women’s category.

PAKvIND: Indian women beat Pakistan by 8 wickets ... 04:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2022 BIRMINGHAM – Team India advanced in ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets with ...

All eyes were on Pakistan vs India women's encounter and India beat Pakistan Women by eight wickets.