Memes, fans' fury and sadness as India thrash Pakistan in T20 WC cricket showdown

Pakistan suffered humiliating defeat to India in a highly anticipated T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, prompting wild reactions from fans, politicians, and internet users.

Despite bowling out the entire Indian team on 119, Men in Green could not maintain their momentum after a promising start. Skipper Babar Azam was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah after scoring 13 runs, and Usman Khan, who supported Mohammad Rizwan briefly, was sent back by Axar Patel.

Green Shirts concluded their innings at 113-7 in 20 overs, with Indian pacers Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel taking crucial wickets.

Here's how fans reacted to Pakistan’s disappointing performance: