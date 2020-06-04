Another Pakistani doctor dies of COVID-19
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
Another Pakistani doctor dies of COVID-19
Share

LAHORE – Another health expert, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood died of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to hospital sources.

Official sources informed the media that the senior doctor had been on ventilator for few days, and on Thursday he passed away.

Meanwhile, 12 more doctors and seven paramedics were also diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Children's Hospital Lahore, which increased the number of coronavirus patients among health professionals to 47.

Pakistan loses another doctor to Covid-19 07:35 PM | 3 Jun, 2020

SUKKUR – Assistant Civil Surgeon, Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Dr Shafqat Ali Shaikh was ...

More From This Category
SC to hear PSM case on June 9
01:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Punjab reopens public parks amid COVID-19 outbreak
12:36 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Pakistan steel Mills: Senate Chairman forwards ...
12:26 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
CCP takes notice of sudden shortage of petroleum ...
11:50 AM | 5 Jun, 2020
Indian troops kill Kashmiri youth in Rajouri
10:17 AM | 5 Jun, 2020
Lahore police to issue challan tickets for ...
09:33 AM | 5 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul’ actor Ezgi Esma wants to visit Pakistan and have chai
01:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr