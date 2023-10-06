Afghanistan down Pakistan Shaheens to secure final spot in Asian Games Cricket

Afghanistan outsmarted Pakistan Shaheens by four wickets in the semifinal of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Friday.
With this convincing victory, Afghanistan have now qualified for the final, where they will take on India in the gold medal clash while this defeat crashed Pakistan Shaheens of gold medal race in the event.
Chasing a target of 116 runs, Afghanistan reached home in 17.5 overs for the loss of six wickets. Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib played an unbeaten cameo of 26 runs in 19 balls, which included four and three sixes, to help his side get over the line. Noor Ali Zadran was the highest scorer for the winning side with 39 runs in 33 balls. For Pakistan, Arafat Minhas and Usman Qadir claimed two wickets each.
Earlier, Afghanistan restricted Pakistan to 115 in 18 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first. Opener Omair Yousuf was the top run-scorer for Pakistan with 24 runs, however the rest of the batters could not impress. Fareed Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan with figures of 3-15 in three overs. Pakistan will now face Bangladesh for the bronze medal tomorrow while India will face Afghanistan in the final on the same day.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Oct-2023/pakistani-rupee-further-strengthens-by-rs1-18-against-us-dollar-in-interbank
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.