New Zealand batsman Chad Bowes smashes record for fastest List A double-century

New Zealand batter Chad Bowes set a record by scoring the fastest double century in a List A match, representing Canterbury against Otago in the Ford Trophy.

According to media report, the experienced Canterbury batter achieved the double-century milestone in just 103 balls during the 50-over match, hitting 7 sixes and 27 fours.

The 32-year-old Chad Bowes, playing as an opener, was dismissed after scoring 205 runs with a strike rate of 186.36, helping his team post 343/9 in the allotted 50 overs. His team included New Zealand’s national player Henry Nicholls, who was dismissed for a duck.

Chasing the huge target, Otago’s entire team collapsed for 103 runs in the 25th over, losing by 240 runs.

Chad Bowes has also participated in T20 leagues and has played 6 ODIs and 11 T20 Internationals for New Zealand. Additionally, he represented South Africa’s Under-19 team.

He played 5 T20s and 2 ODIs against Pakistan and was part of the New Zealand squad that toured Pakistan last year. During this tour, he played in Rawalpindi and Lahore, scoring a notable 54 runs in a match in Rawalpindi on April 20, 2023.

Previously, the record for the fastest double century in List A cricket was jointly held by Australia’s Travis Head and India’s N Jagadeesan, both achieving the feat in 114 balls.

