South Africa beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in second Test

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in second Test on Monday.

Earlier, Pakistan were all out for 478 runs in their second innings, leaving South Africa needing 58 more runs to win the second Test.

The host chased down the target with all wickets in hand.

Pakistan started their incomplete second innings on the fourth day with 213 runs and one wicket down, with Shan Masood at 103 and Khurram Shehzad at 8 runs.

Khurram Shehzad was dismissed for 18 runs, while Kamran Ghulam also got out for 28. Captain Shan Masood, after scoring 145 runs, returned to the pavilion. Salman Agha was out for 48 runs, and Rizwan made 41 runs before being dismissed.

Aamir Jamal made 34 runs, Khurram Shehzad scored 18, and Mir Hamza contributed 16 runs. Saeem Ayub could not bat due to injury. Babar Azam was dismissed for 81 runs on the third day of the match.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj each took 3 wickets, Marco Jansen took 2, and Keegan Petersen claimed 1 wicket.

It is noteworthy that South Africa scored 615 runs in their first innings, to which Pakistan responded with only 194 runs, falling victim to follow-on.

South Africa won the series 2-0, after defeating Pakistan by two wickets in the thrilling Centurion Test.

