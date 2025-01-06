Canadian Pm Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his decision to step down from office.

According to foreign media reports, Trudeau stated that he would resign after the ruling Liberal Party selects a new leader.

Facing mounting pressure from Liberal legislators amid plummeting poll numbers, Trudeau revealed during a press conference that parliament would remain suspended until March. This timeline ensures that Trudeau will still be in office on January 20 when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. Trump’s threats of imposing tariffs pose significant risks to Canada’s economy.

Trudeau, 53, first assumed office as Prime Minister in 2015 and successfully secured two consecutive election victories. However, his popularity began to wane two years ago due to growing public dissatisfaction over soaring prices and a severe housing shortage.

With polls predicting a substantial defeat for the Liberals against the opposition Conservatives in the upcoming election, Trudeau’s departure signals a pivotal moment for the party as it seeks to recover from declining public support.