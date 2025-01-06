Sohail Adnan wins British Junior Open Squash Championship

Pakistani teenager Sohail Adnan made history by winning the gold medal at the British Junior Open Squash Championship.

According to details, Adnan clinched the title in the Under-13 category, marking Pakistan’s first victory in this championship in 18 years.

In the final, Adnan defeated Egypt’s Moez Tamer Al-Moghazi in a thrilling match, securing a 3-2 victory.

This win comes shortly after Adnan also claimed the title at the Scottish Junior Open Squash Championship.

Punjab Squash Association President Noor-ul-Amin Mengal congratulated Adnan on his historic achievement.