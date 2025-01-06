Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab to distribute 100,000 electric bikes to students next year: CM Maryam

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to students.

She was addressing an event organised to distribute scholarship cheques to students under the Honahaar Scholarship Program at Bahauddin Zakaria University in Multan on Monday.

The chief minister said that government will continue to provide financial assistance to deserving students.

She said thirty thousand electric bikes have been distributed among the students free of cost to provide students with better transport facilities. She said the number of bikes will be increased to one hundred thousand next year.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the government will also provide interest-free loans to youth for their business plans to make them financially empower.

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz launches ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

