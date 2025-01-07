Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 7 January 2025 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold rate in Pakistan is  Rs275,000 per tola and Rs235,768 for 10 grams on January 7, 2025 Tuesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,775 per tola, 21 Karat 246,012 and 18 Karat at 210,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 5 Jan 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs275,000
10 Grams Rs237,397

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs275,000 Rs237,397
Islamabad Rs275,000 Rs237,397
Lahore Rs275,000 Rs237,397
Multan Rs275,000 Rs237,397
Peshawar Rs275,000 Rs237,397

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 7 January 2025

 

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.4 280.1
EUR Euro 288.75 291.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 348 351.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.55 76.2
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 38.08 38.48
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.5 905
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154.13 156.13
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.25 206.25
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

