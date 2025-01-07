Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 7 January 2025 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs275,000 per tola and Rs235,768 for 10 grams on January 7, 2025 Tuesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,775 per tola, 21 Karat 246,012 and 18 Karat at 210,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 5 Jan 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs275,000 10 Grams Rs237,397

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad