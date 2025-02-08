Netanyahu proposes Palestinian state within Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked international debate by proposing the establishment of a Palestinian state within Saudi Arabia, rejecting the longstanding two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In an interview with Israeli media during his visit to the United States, Netanyahu stated that the creation of a Palestinian state within the borders of Saudi Arabia would be a viable solution. He suggested that Saudi Arabia has ample land where a Palestinian state could be established without posing a threat to Israel’s security.

The Israeli leader explained that the concept of a Palestinian state, as traditionally proposed within the territories of Israel, would compromise the safety and security of the Israeli state. Netanyahu’s remarks have drawn significant attention, as the idea of a Palestinian state being hosted in a neighboring country is unprecedented and raises questions about regional dynamics.

When asked whether the establishment of a Palestinian state was necessary for improving relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Netanyahu reaffirmed his stance, emphasizing that a Palestinian state within Israel’s borders would be detrimental to Israeli security.

This proposal adds another layer of complexity to the already fraught geopolitical situation in the Middle East, with reactions from both Palestinian and international leaders expected in the coming days.