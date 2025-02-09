Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 Feb 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham remains largely unchanged on February 9, 2025, in the open market.
On Sunday, 1 USD is 279.5 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 290 PKR, 1 British Pound is 346.75 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.2 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.85 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 09:00 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today 9 February
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.2 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.32.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|281.1
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.75
|350.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.85
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.75
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.6
|746.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195.6
|198
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.59
|37.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.06
|38.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.47
|35.82
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.11
|3.2
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.91
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|896.3
|905.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.18
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|155.78
|157.58
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.51
|24.81
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.9
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.93
|76.63
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.25
|210.25
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.13
|25.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.25
|308
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.13
|8.28