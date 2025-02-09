Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 Feb 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham remains largely unchanged on February 9, 2025, in the open market.

On Sunday, 1 USD is 279.5 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 290 PKR, 1 British Pound is 346.75 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.2 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.85 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 09:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 9 February

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.2 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.32.