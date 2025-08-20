Latest

BISE Bahawalpur 9th Class Results 2025; Check Results here

BAHWALPUR – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur declared Class 9 (SSC Part-I) Annual Examination 2025 results today at 10:00 AM.

Thousands of students across Bahawalpur and surrounding districts appeared in the exams earlier this year and can now access their results.

Bahawalpur Board Class 9 Result 2025

Besides online portal, full gazette has also been issued for schools and candidates.

Bahawalpur Board Results by SMS

To receive the result on mobile phones, students can type their roll number and send it to 800298.

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

 

Alongside Bahawalpur, all other educational boards of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal have also released the 9th Class Annual Examination 2025 results today

