BISE Bahawalpur 9th Class Results 2025; Check Results here

BAHWALPUR – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur declared Class 9 (SSC Part-I) Annual Examination 2025 results today at 10:00 AM.

Thousands of students across Bahawalpur and surrounding districts appeared in the exams earlier this year and can now access their results.

Bahawalpur Board Class 9 Result 2025

Besides online portal, full gazette has also been issued for schools and candidates.

Bahawalpur Board Results by SMS

To receive the result on mobile phones, students can type their roll number and send it to 800298.

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

Alongside Bahawalpur, all other educational boards of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal have also released the 9th Class Annual Examination 2025 results today