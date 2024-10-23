Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries

Terrorists have attacked the Aerospace Industries in Turkey’s capital, killing four and injuring 14 others.

Turkish media reported that high officials confirmed an attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) located in Ankara.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated on the social media platform X that several individuals have been killed and injured in the terrorist attack.

He mentioned that security forces are conducting operations to eliminate the terrorists and urged the public to rely on government statements for the latest news.

Turkey’s Center for Combating Disinformation emphasized on X that the public should refer to official sources for news and avoid unfounded allegations.

The report further indicated that explosions and gunfire were heard at the Turkish Aerospace Industries in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara, and security forces, firefighters, and paramedics have been dispatched to the scene.

It was also reported that officials from the defense company have been instructed to move to a safe location due to security concerns.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Ankara has launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the Aerospace Industries.

According to foreign media, the mentioned industries are among the country’s most crucial defense and aviation companies, having produced the nation’s first national fighter jet and other projects, employing over 10,000 staff members.