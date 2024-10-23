Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries

Four Killed 14 Injured In Terror Attack On Turkish Aerospace Industries

Terrorists have attacked the Aerospace Industries in Turkey’s capital, killing four and injuring 14 others.

Turkish media reported that high officials confirmed an attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) located in Ankara.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated on the social media platform X that several individuals have been killed and injured in the terrorist attack.

He mentioned that security forces are conducting operations to eliminate the terrorists and urged the public to rely on government statements for the latest news.

Turkey’s Center for Combating Disinformation emphasized on X that the public should refer to official sources for news and avoid unfounded allegations.

The report further indicated that explosions and gunfire were heard at the Turkish Aerospace Industries in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara, and security forces, firefighters, and paramedics have been dispatched to the scene.

It was also reported that officials from the defense company have been instructed to move to a safe location due to security concerns.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Ankara has launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the Aerospace Industries.

According to foreign media, the mentioned industries are among the country’s most crucial defense and aviation companies, having produced the nation’s first national fighter jet and other projects, employing over 10,000 staff members.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 23 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 298.05 300.80
GBP UK Pound Sterling 358.10 361.60
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.35 202.75
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search