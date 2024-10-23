KP Police SI, ASI, Constable jobs 2024; details inside

PESHAWAR – If you are looking to serve in law enforcement, it could be your chance to secure a job in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The KP Police has announced a major recruitment drive, with 1,300 vacancies for various roles.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, it was revealed that 1,356 new positions have been created in the southern districts across various ranks.

The briefing further stated that 1,200 constables, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and head constables will be recruited, with the children of police martyrs set to be hired as assistant sub-inspectors.

The quota for the children of police martyrs has been increased from 5% to 12.5%.

Additionally, a new procurement process for vehicles worth Rs802 million has been initiated for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, including 34 double cabins, 15 single cabins, 30 other single cabins, and 15 motorcycles, all of which have already been purchased.