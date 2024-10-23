Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of Hashem Safieddine in Israeli attack

Hezbollah has confirmed that its senior leader, Hashem Safieddine, was martyred in an Israeli attack. He was seen as the successor to Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, after his martyrdom.

Yesterday, the Israeli military claimed responsibility for the killing of Hezbollah’s acting leader, Hashem.

According to the Israeli military, Hashem Safieddine was targeted in an attack on Beirut three weeks ago.

Foreign media reports indicate that Hashem Safieddine was a cousin of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. This marks the first time Israel has confirmed the assassination of Hezbollah’s highest-ranking political figure since Hassan Nasrallah.