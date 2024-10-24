US Congress Members demand action for Imran Khan’s release in letter to President Biden

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers urged US President Joe Biden to look into the case of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remained in jail since August last year.

In a letter, the lawmakers called on US President to use diplomatic leverage to secure release of political prisoners in South Asian nation, stressing the need to address ongoing human rights violations.

It also highlighted significant irregularities in last general elections in Pakistan, alleging widespread electoral fraud and state-led efforts to disenfranchise voters. It further condemned arrest and detention of political leaders, journalists, and activists, urging an end to the arbitrary detention of Khan’s supporters.

The lawmakers expressed their concerns regarding Imran Khan’s safety and well-being in Adiala Jail, and urged US Embassy officials to visit him in prison.

The members further pointed to alleged authoritative governance in Pakistan, and lamented the crackdown on social media and political activism to muzzle dissent.

The government of Pakistan is yet to comment on the congressional letter as the situation remains tense as human rights advocates continue to call for accountability and reform in Pakistan’s political landscape.