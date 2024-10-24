Dania Shah’s husband Hakeem Shahzad “arrested in Lahore College alleged Rape Case”

MULTAN — Hakeem Shahzad, the husband of Dania Shah, has been reportedly arrested by Federal Investigators over his provocative statements about alleged Lahore campus rape.

Hakeem, who is publicly known as Hakeem LoharPar, was detained after his viral video, in which he made startling statements about the incident that earlier triggered protests and forced the government to shut down schools and colleges.

FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle Multan has not shared details about the detention and information available online claims that Hakeem and others allegedly made provocative and indecent remarks about the sensitive issue.

A mugshot of the accused also surfaced online, mentioning section 109 of PPC and different sections of the PECA Act. Hakeem’s arrest adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding his wife, Dania Shah, who gained public attention after her marriage to late TV host Aamir Liaquat.

In a similar development, a woman was also held for spreading false information in same case. The accused allegedly claimed on social media to be the mother of the affected student, prompting police to file charges against her at Gulberg Police Station, including violations under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.