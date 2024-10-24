Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Dania Shah’s husband Hakeem Shahzad “arrested in Lahore College alleged Rape Case”

Dania Shahs Husband Hakeem Shahzad Arrested In Lahore College Alleged Rape Case

MULTAN — Hakeem Shahzad, the husband of Dania Shah, has been reportedly arrested by Federal Investigators over his provocative statements about alleged Lahore campus rape.

Hakeem, who is publicly known as Hakeem LoharPar, was detained after his viral video, in which he made startling statements about the incident that earlier triggered protests and forced the government to shut down schools and colleges.

FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle Multan has not shared details about the detention and information available online claims that Hakeem and others allegedly made provocative and indecent remarks about the sensitive issue.

A mugshot of the accused also surfaced online, mentioning section 109 of PPC and different sections of the PECA Act. Hakeem’s arrest adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding his wife, Dania Shah, who gained public attention after her marriage to late TV host Aamir Liaquat.

In a similar development, a woman was also held for spreading false information in same case. The accused allegedly claimed on social media to be the mother of the affected student, prompting police to file charges against her at Gulberg Police Station, including violations under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Dania Shah’s husband Hakeem Shahzad claims Hiba Bukhari conceived after using his medicines

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 24 Oct 2024 Forex Rates
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 297.55 300.30
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.75 361.25
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.67 203.07
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search