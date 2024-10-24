Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sindh Set To Roll Out Online Vehicle Registration Details Inside

KARACHI – Sindh vehicle registration and transfer services are set to go digital starting January 1, 2024 as the initiative aims to enhance convenience for citizens.

Under the new proposal, the government is allowing people to complete vehicle-related processes from home and pay motor vehicle taxes online. The decision was made during a meeting of Excise and Taxation Department, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Minister said the move will end cash transactions, promoting greater transparency and efficiency in the tax payment system. The provincial government is also cracking down on unauthorized use of official number plates on private vehicles.

During the meeting, it was reported that the department successfully collected 34 percent of the annual tax revenue in just over three months. He also directed Excise Department to increase tax targets and accelerate collection efforts.

In a related development, the government taken significant steps to address environmental pollution and improve road safety by making vehicle fitness certificates mandatory for all public service vehicles.

