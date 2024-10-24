Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

How much relief can consumers expect on November Electricity Bills?

How Much Relief Can Consumers Expect On November Electricity Bills

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for power consumers who will see a cut in November electricity bills, with a proposed refund of Rs. 0.70 per unit due to overpayments in September 2024.

Consumers are most likely to get refunds and the move aimed to pass on financial burden on inflated weary masses but also addresses discrepancies in billing, fostering trust in the utility provider’s practices.

Ex-Wapda distribution companies also recommended this refund, which is currently under review by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

NEPRA also scheduled a public hearing for October 30 to assess fuel price adjustment (FCA) for September. If approved, the refund will apply to most consumers, excluding lifeline users, households consuming up to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations, pre-paid users, and agricultural consumers.

This anticipated refund marks the third consecutive month of Fuel Charges Adjustment cut, after an 18-month period of back-to-back surge. The national regulatory authority also mandated a refund of Rs0.36 per unit for September bills.

From January 2023 to June 2024, the FCA consistently moved up, resulting in higher charges for consumers, peaking at Rs. 7.05 per unit in January 2024.

LESCO adds meter reading dates to electricity bills amid overbilling probe

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 24 Oct 2024 Forex Rates
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 297.55 300.30
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.75 361.25
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.67 203.07
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search