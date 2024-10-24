How much relief can consumers expect on November Electricity Bills?

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for power consumers who will see a cut in November electricity bills, with a proposed refund of Rs. 0.70 per unit due to overpayments in September 2024.

Consumers are most likely to get refunds and the move aimed to pass on financial burden on inflated weary masses but also addresses discrepancies in billing, fostering trust in the utility provider’s practices.

Ex-Wapda distribution companies also recommended this refund, which is currently under review by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

NEPRA also scheduled a public hearing for October 30 to assess fuel price adjustment (FCA) for September. If approved, the refund will apply to most consumers, excluding lifeline users, households consuming up to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations, pre-paid users, and agricultural consumers.

This anticipated refund marks the third consecutive month of Fuel Charges Adjustment cut, after an 18-month period of back-to-back surge. The national regulatory authority also mandated a refund of Rs0.36 per unit for September bills.

From January 2023 to June 2024, the FCA consistently moved up, resulting in higher charges for consumers, peaking at Rs. 7.05 per unit in January 2024.