Search

Business

LESCO adds meter reading dates to electricity bills amid overbilling probe

Web Desk
11:42 AM | 24 Jul, 2024
LESCO adds meter reading dates to electricity bills amid overbilling probe

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) started including scheduled meter reading dates on electricity bills amid probe overbilling as people are facing exorbitantly high electricity bills.

The decision comes amid inquiry by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into LESCO's previous omission of these dates.

The exact meter reading dates will help consumers accurately estimate their electricity usage by comparing the specified date with the date and time recorded on the meter picture.

Earlier, consumers were charged additional units through the pro-rata system, leading to the NAB and FIA investigation. The investigative teams found that the absence of reading dates on the bills was a significant issue, and LESCO could not provide a satisfactory explanation for this.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been criticized for overcharging protected consumers under the guise of ‘pro-rata consumption,’ resulting in inflated bills.

Following a surge in complaints, FIA initiated an inquiry into the overbilling issue. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the FIA to investigate officials from power distribution companies accused of overcharging consumers. 

Lesco increases new electricity connection fee from July 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

11:42 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

LESCO adds meter reading dates to electricity bills amid overbilling ...

10:09 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

PTCL jacks up Flash Fiber Internet Package prices; Check updated ...

12:33 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Pak Finance Minister visits China today to discuss $15bn energy debt, ...

10:32 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

Chinese firm accuses SBP of delaying foreign exchange for debt ...

10:05 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

Retailers in 42 cities to pay monthly tax under FBR's new scheme

09:43 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

BOP hosts Prof. Stefan Dercon for talk on economy with business ...

Business

12:05 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Good news for low-Income families as govt working on new subsidy ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:13 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

18 killed as Nepal passenger plane crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu

Gold & Silver

02:51 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Gold prices plunge by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.

British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.35 303.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5  77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: