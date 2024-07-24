LESCO adds meter reading dates to electricity bills amid overbilling probe

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) started including scheduled meter reading dates on electricity bills amid probe overbilling as people are facing exorbitantly high electricity bills.

The decision comes amid inquiry by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into LESCO's previous omission of these dates.

The exact meter reading dates will help consumers accurately estimate their electricity usage by comparing the specified date with the date and time recorded on the meter picture.

Earlier, consumers were charged additional units through the pro-rata system, leading to the NAB and FIA investigation. The investigative teams found that the absence of reading dates on the bills was a significant issue, and LESCO could not provide a satisfactory explanation for this.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been criticized for overcharging protected consumers under the guise of ‘pro-rata consumption,’ resulting in inflated bills.

Following a surge in complaints, FIA initiated an inquiry into the overbilling issue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the FIA to investigate officials from power distribution companies accused of overcharging consumers.