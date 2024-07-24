LESCO adds meter reading dates to electricity bills amid overbilling probe

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) started including scheduled meter reading dates on electricity bills amid probe overbilling as people are facing exorbitantly high electricity bills.
The decision comes amid inquiry by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into LESCO's previous omission of these dates.
The exact meter reading dates will help consumers accurately estimate their electricity usage by comparing the specified date with the date and time recorded on the meter picture.
Earlier, consumers were charged additional units through the pro-rata system, leading to the NAB and FIA investigation. The investigative teams found that the absence of reading dates on the bills was a significant issue, and LESCO could not provide a satisfactory explanation for this.
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been criticized for overcharging protected consumers under the guise of ‘pro-rata consumption,’ resulting in inflated bills.
Following a surge in complaints, FIA initiated an inquiry into the overbilling issue.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the FIA to investigate officials from power distribution companies accused of overcharging consumers.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.
British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
