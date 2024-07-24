UK MPs demand release of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi

LONDON – British Parliament members called for immediate release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remained behind bars for nearly a year.

UK MPs made the call in a hearing in the House of Lords Committee Room, which focused on the erosion of democratic norms in Pakistan and the “illegal incarceration” of PTI founding chairman.

At least 22 parliamentarians from UK political parties attended the hearing which was organized by Labour MP Naz Shah from Bradford West and Conservative Peer Lord Hannan of Kingsclere.

The parliamentarians resolved to urge UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to take action, referencing a recent United Nations report on Imran Khan's incarceration. They demanded his immediate release and advocated for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

This session highlighted the growing international concern over Pakistan's political situation and Khan's treatment.

Zulfikar Bukhari, Meher Bano Qureshi, Sarwar Bari, and other Pakistanis also attended the event. Bukhari sheds light on events following Khan’s ouster as Prime Minister in April 2022.

He expressed concerns that PTI chief might face trial in military courts, and mentioned that Azhar Mashwani, the former social media lead for PTI, was threatened with the abduction of his remaining family members to prevent his attendance at meeting.