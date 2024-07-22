Imran Khan says he is 'caged like a terrorist in a death cell' in high-security jail

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, said he is caged like some terrorist at Adiyala Jail.

In his rare interview with Sunday Times, the former premier said he is confined in a 7x8ft death cell, typically reserved for terrorists to ensure they have no contact with anyone.

Khan described his cell as solitary confinement with barely any space to move. He mentioned being under continuous surveillance by government agencies, calling it violation of basic prisoner and human rights.

PTI chief made shocking revelations in an interview conducted through his legal tea, because he is not allowed to have a pencil and paper. Khan has been held at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for almost a year following his conviction in a plethora of cases.

The former prime minister is facing over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few of them. Even though the former cricketer-turned-politician had secured bail or had his conviction overturned, he has not been released.

He was first held by paramilitary authorities on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case. Since then, he remained behind bars on various charges.

After the court set aside Khan's conviction in the Iddat case earlier this month, it ruled that he should be released from jail if he is not wanted in another case. However, he was arrested again within hours on another Toshakhana case along with his 49-year-old wife Bushra, and both remain in jail.

The populist politician often called out his treatment in jail, but PML-N government have so far dismissed his claims. In response to reports about Khan's imprisonment conditions, Information Minister Atta Tarar denied that he was being held in a death row cell.