Punjab excise announces 10% discount on token tax

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has announced a 10% discount on token tax for vehicle owners who clear their dues before August 30, 2025.

This incentive is available for token tax payments related to the ongoing fiscal year and aims to offer some financial relief amid increasing living expenses.

According to department officials, the discounted rate is only valid until the specified deadline. Those who fail to make payments by August 30 will be required to pay the full token tax amount without any reductions.

The department has urged vehicle owners to take advantage of the limited-time offer by making their payments early through authorized channels, including online platforms and designated banks.

Earlier this week, the Punjab excise department has revised the vehicle transfer fees across the province. The move affects all categories of vehicles, with varying increases based on engine capacity.

For motorcycles, the transfer fee has been raised by Rs. 55, bringing the new total to Rs. 605. Cars with engine capacities between 650cc and 1000cc will now have to pay Rs. 3,025, an increase of Rs. 275. Meanwhile, vehicles ranging from 1000cc to 1800cc have seen a hike of Rs. 550, making the new fee Rs. 6,050.

For cars with engines above 1800cc, the fee has gone up by Rs. 1,100 and now stands at Rs. 12,100. Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) are also affected, with the transfer fee increased by Rs. 550 to Rs. 6,050.

The revised charges have been implemented with immediate effect, and authorities say the hike is part of an effort to streamline registration processes and improve service delivery across Punjab.