‘Never Too Late’: 55-year-old man passes matric exams with flying colors

PISHIN – A 55-year-old man has achieved a remarkable milestone by passing his matriculation examination, securing 600 marks and earning a second division.

Faizul Haq works as a peon at the Government Boys High School in Nawa Abad, Pishin.

His results, announced recently, have brought admiration and applause from both students and staff. Haq expressed that he had always aspired to continue his education, but financial pressures and family responsibilities kept him from pursuing that dream in his younger years.

He credited the teachers and staff at his school for motivating him to finally take the step and prepare for the exams. Their support, he said, played a vital role in helping him accomplish this long-held goal.

To honor his determination and achievement, the school community celebrated by presenting him with garlands and heartfelt congratulations, turning his success into an inspiration for others across the region.

It is recalled that the Balochistan Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Quetta declared the matric results 2025 on July 7.