Top judicial forum dismisses 19 complaints against superior court judges

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Judicial Council on Saturday dismissed 19 complaints filed against different judges of the superior judiciary.

A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, who is also chairman of the council, at Supreme Court.

The meeting was attended by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah (present through video link), Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aalia Neelum, Chief Justice Lahore High Court and Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, Chief Justice Sindh High Court.

The Council examined 24 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals. 19 complaints were unanimously decided to be filed while 5 others were deferred for the time being.

The Council also discussed all the agenda items one by one. The proposed draft of Supreme Judicial Council secretariat service Rules, 2025 was approved by the council, while it was resolved that procedure of enquiry and amendments in the Code of Conduct needed to be examined from legal and drafting point of view therefore these required further deliberation.