Pakistan bans use of word ‘Killed’ for Security Forces’ Martyrs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani govrnment officially restricted using word killed for members of security forces who lose their lives in the line of duty, directing all media outlets to instead use respectful term Shaheed (martyr).

The directive was issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after a petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court by Advocate Muhammad Hamdan. The petition argued that referring to fallen members of the armed forces as killed was disrespectful and legally inappropriate, considering their sacrifices for the nation.

According to official notification, all news channels, newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms are strictly advised to refrain from using the term “killed” when reporting on the deaths of security personnel. The government emphasized that only terms such as “shaheed” or “shuhada” (martyrs) should be used to honor their sacrifice.

Advocate Hamdan stated, “Our security forces lay down their lives for the protection of this nation. Calling them ‘killed’ diminishes the value of their ultimate sacrifice. The term ‘shaheed’ is not only appropriate, it reflects the national respect and honor they deserve.”

The move has been welcomed by various sections of society, including military families and veterans, who see it as a long-overdue measure to safeguard the dignity of Pakistan’s heroes.