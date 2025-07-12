Gold continues winning streak as per tola now costs Rs358,100

KARACHI – Gold prices registered further increased in domestic market on Saturday amid upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs358,100.

Similarly, the rate of 10-gram surged by Rs944 with new price fixing at Rs307,013 on last day of the running week.

The bullion rates also recorded upward trend as per ounce hiked by $11 as the precious commodity is being traded at $3,356 in international market.

A day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan also saw a surge amid a buying rally in global bullion markets.

On July 11, price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs2,300 per tola to Rs357,000 while price for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs1,971, now standing at Rs306,069.

Internationally, gold had also maintained its bullish momentum. The price hit $3,345 per ounce, including a $20 premium, reflecting a $21 increase from the previous day, as per the APGJSA.