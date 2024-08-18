Deepal L07, S07 Price, Specs and Booking Details in Pakistan

Pakistani auto enthusiasts are excited about the launch of Deepal L07 sedan and S07 SUV amid shift in the country's automotive industry.

These new electric vehicles (EVs) from Master Changan Motors Limited offer impressive features, including a range of over 530 kilometers per charge and advanced technology.

Deepal L07 and S07 price in Pakistan

With its launch in Sindh capital, price of Deepal L07 stands at Rs15.5 million and Rs. 16.5 million for S07.

Pre-Booking Information Pre-bookings for these advanced EVs are now open, with an initial deposit of Rs3,000,000 required.

Deliveries are expected to start in October year, as Master Changan Motors Limited prepares for a significant rollout.

Deepal Electric Car Features

The new EV drives are equipped with high-end features justifying their premium prices. These models are part of Changan’s EV-first brand, a collaboration with tech leaders Huawei and CATL.

Both vehicles feature Huawei’s Harmony OS 4 and are powered by a CATL 68kWh battery, offering a range of over 530 kilometers per charge. They are equipped with a 250-horsepower motor that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

The L07 sedan is a mid-sized car with a length of 4820 mm, width of 1890 mm, and height of 1480 mm, and a wheelbase of 2900 mm. It features R19 wheels and a ground clearance of 150 mm.

In comparison, the S07 SUV measures 4750 mm in length, 1930 mm in width, and 1625 mm in height, with a similar wheelbase and 20-inch wheels, offering a ground clearance of 165 mm.