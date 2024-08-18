Deepal L07, S07 Price, Specs and Booking Details in Pakistan

Pakistani auto enthusiasts are excited about the launch of Deepal L07 sedan and S07 SUV amid shift in the country's automotive industry.
These new electric vehicles (EVs) from Master Changan Motors Limited offer impressive features, including a range of over 530 kilometers per charge and advanced technology.
With its launch in Sindh capital, price of Deepal L07 stands at Rs15.5 million and Rs. 16.5 million for S07.
Pre-Booking Information Pre-bookings for these advanced EVs are now open, with an initial deposit of Rs3,000,000 required.
Deliveries are expected to start in October year, as Master Changan Motors Limited prepares for a significant rollout.
The new EV drives are equipped with high-end features justifying their premium prices. These models are part of Changan’s EV-first brand, a collaboration with tech leaders Huawei and CATL.
Both vehicles feature Huawei’s Harmony OS 4 and are powered by a CATL 68kWh battery, offering a range of over 530 kilometers per charge. They are equipped with a 250-horsepower motor that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.
The L07 sedan is a mid-sized car with a length of 4820 mm, width of 1890 mm, and height of 1480 mm, and a wheelbase of 2900 mm. It features R19 wheels and a ground clearance of 150 mm.
In comparison, the S07 SUV measures 4750 mm in length, 1930 mm in width, and 1625 mm in height, with a similar wheelbase and 20-inch wheels, offering a ground clearance of 165 mm.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
