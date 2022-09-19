Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 September 2022
Web Desk
08:14 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 September 2022
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs148,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 127,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 116,780 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 136,200.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Karachi PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Islamabad PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Peshawar PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Quetta PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Sialkot PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Attock PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Gujranwala PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Jehlum PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Multan PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Bahawalpur PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Gujrat PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Nawabshah PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Chakwal PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Hyderabad PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Nowshehra PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Sargodha PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Faisalabad PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740
Mirpur PKR 148,600 PKR 1,740

More From This Category
Lahore to get Pakistan’s first business ...
05:18 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 September ...
09:54 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
Petroleum prices likely to increase for next ...
07:28 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 September ...
08:16 AM | 17 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 September ...
07:58 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
Alibaba.com organizes Karachi Seller Summit
07:50 PM | 15 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani cricketers Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah share video singing Sindhi song
10:20 PM | 18 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr