Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 September 2022
08:14 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs148,600 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 127,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 116,780 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 136,200.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Karachi
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Quetta
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Attock
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Multan
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 148,600
|PKR 1,740
