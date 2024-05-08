Changan announces launch of e-vehicles Deepal S07 SUV, and L07 Sedan in Pakistan

Chinese automobile giant Changan Motors is set to roll out its premier electric vehicle brand, Deepal, into market of 240 million people.

Two electric vehicles (EVs) the Deepal S07 SUV and the Deepal L07 Sedan will be launched in Pakistan. Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) is yet to make officials announcement, but reliable sources claimed the development.

Changan, MCML's parent company, unveiled three EV brands - Avatr, Deepal, and Nevo - targeting different customer segments.

Reports online suggest that Changan is finalizing the release of the Deepal S07, a mid-size crossover SUV, and the Deepal L07, a fastback sports sedan, manufactured by Deepal, Changan's EV subsidiary.

The auto giant developed an EV-focused platform, recently launching the Deepal L07 sedan and Deepal S07 SUV in Thailand, a market with a similar right-hand drive system as Pakistan.

E-vehicles saw huge rise, especially among young buyers, the companies are however facing challenges including EV landscape, auto policy's battery capacity-based classification and price regulations at charging stations.