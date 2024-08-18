Rawalpindi hospital accused of putting 'dead boy on ventilator to get operation fee'

LAHORE — A shocking incident has been reported from Rawalpindi where a family of deceased alleged that a private hospital in the city put their 13-year-old boy on a ventilator, even though he was dead.

A report shared by Aaj News said a boy named Syed Zohaib Shah underwent a surgical procedure at the hospital when he passed away shortly after surgery.

The family alleged that hospital administration put him on a ventilator and falsely assured the parents that he was still alive. The relatives said that they were unaware of the reality until they had paid full fee of Rs250,000. The family members were then told about the boy's death.

The hospital is now facing scrutiny for its alleged unethical practices and failure to promptly inform the family of their child's death.

The case also sparked outrage and calls for accountability and reforms in hospital procedures to prevent such incidents in future.