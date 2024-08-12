Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

SHARAQPUR – A duty doctor was tortured by the relatives of a patient after she died during treatment in emergency section of the medical facility in Sharqpur.
The incident took place at Tehsil Headquarthers Hospital in Sharaqpur where a woman patient, who was suffering from high blood pressure and hyper tension, was brought to emergency.
The duty doctor named Dr Adil tried to stablise the patient by administering the medicine but she could not survive.
Following her death, the relatives of the patient lost their temper and started roughing up Dr Adil inside the hospital.
Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran has taken notice of the torture on the duty doctor, saying such behaviours are condemnable.
He said citizens should support the doctors instead of meting out such behavior to them. He has formed an investigation team, seeking report on the incident within 24 hours.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
