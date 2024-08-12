Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

SHARAQPUR – A duty doctor was tortured by the relatives of a patient after she died during treatment in emergency section of the medical facility in Sharqpur.

The incident took place at Tehsil Headquarthers Hospital in Sharaqpur where a woman patient, who was suffering from high blood pressure and hyper tension, was brought to emergency.

The duty doctor named Dr Adil tried to stablise the patient by administering the medicine but she could not survive.

Following her death, the relatives of the patient lost their temper and started roughing up Dr Adil inside the hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran has taken notice of the torture on the duty doctor, saying such behaviours are condemnable.

He said citizens should support the doctors instead of meting out such behavior to them. He has formed an investigation team, seeking report on the incident within 24 hours.