Brazil halts plan to buy Indian Akash missile system

By Our Correspondent
4:44 pm | Jul 12, 2025
Brazil has abruptly suspended negotiations to purchase the Indian-made Akash surface-to-air missile system, in a major setback to India on the international front.

According to a report by the Indian daily Economic Times, Brazil has now shifted its focus toward acquiring a European missile system instead.

The decision, as reported, was made based on a technical assessment and performance evaluation. While the Akash missile system offers a range of 25 to 30 kilometers, the European alternative reportedly boasts a longer range of up to 45 kilometers—aligning more closely with Brazil’s strategic defense requirements.

This development could deal a blow to India’s ambitions of expanding its footprint in the global defense export market. Beyond the potential financial loss, the suspension of talks may also impact India’s credibility as a defense exporter, especially at a time when the country is actively promoting its military hardware on the international stage.

Analysts suggest that the move may undermine India’s goal of positioning itself as a reliable provider of cost-effective defense solutions to emerging economies.

Persistent technological challenges and systems that fall short of international standards remain key obstacles for India’s defense industry in competing globally.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

