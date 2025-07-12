Brazil halts plan to buy Indian Akash missile system

Brazil has abruptly suspended negotiations to purchase the Indian-made Akash surface-to-air missile system, in a major setback to India on the international front.

According to a report by the Indian daily Economic Times, Brazil has now shifted its focus toward acquiring a European missile system instead.

The decision, as reported, was made based on a technical assessment and performance evaluation. While the Akash missile system offers a range of 25 to 30 kilometers, the European alternative reportedly boasts a longer range of up to 45 kilometers—aligning more closely with Brazil’s strategic defense requirements.

This development could deal a blow to India’s ambitions of expanding its footprint in the global defense export market. Beyond the potential financial loss, the suspension of talks may also impact India’s credibility as a defense exporter, especially at a time when the country is actively promoting its military hardware on the international stage.

Analysts suggest that the move may undermine India’s goal of positioning itself as a reliable provider of cost-effective defense solutions to emerging economies.

Persistent technological challenges and systems that fall short of international standards remain key obstacles for India’s defense industry in competing globally.