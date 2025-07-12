Pakistan just made it Easier Than Ever for Foreigners to Visit this tourist region

PESHAWAR – Pakistan attracts thousands of foreign visitors every year, and now government took major step toward revolutionizing tourism in northern sector, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has unveiled a cutting-edge online NOC portal for foreign tourists, making the once-complicated process of visiting the province as easy as booking a flight.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting where Dr. Abdul Samad, Secretary of the KP Department of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, introduced the digital platform that promises to transform the way the world sees KP.

With this new initiative, international travelers holding valid visas can now register their trips online, bypassing bureaucratic red tape and stepping directly into the awe-inspiring natural beauty, culture, and adventure that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has to offer.

“This is more than just convenience,” officials said, opening picturesque KP to world in a secure, streamlined, and tourist-friendly way.

It all doesn’t stop there as department holds plans to expand service soon to include digital registration for foreign trekkers and mountaineers, a move likely to draw thousands of adventure seekers to the province’s legendary peaks.

With this digital leap, KP is not just welcoming tourists and it’s sending message to globe: the land of mountains, mystery, and unmatched hospitality is just one click away.