Major reshuffle in Punjab Police as over 55 Officers transferred, posted

LAHORE – Punjab Police witnessed reshuffle across various branches, units, and districts with the transfer and posting of 34 Assistant Directors, 21 Superintendents, and 4 Assistants amid departmental restructuring and promotion-based appointments.

According to official notification, at least 24 recently promoted Assistant Directors and 19 promoted Superintendents have been assigned new responsibilities to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen administrative oversight across the country’s most populated region.

Assistant Directors Muhammad Ashiq and Hafiz Naveed Asghar have been posted to CCPO Office Lahore. Superintendents Maqsood Alam, Maryam Yousaf, and Neelma Farooq have also been posted at the CCPO Office Lahore.

Assistant Director Kashif Ali will serve at the CCD Headquarters Lahore, while Ghulam Murtaza joins the Police National Volunteers Welfare Branch. Iftikhar Anwar has been appointed to the Admin Branch Lahore.

Ahmad Naveed Malik gets new posting at Logistics Branch Lahore. Imran Azam and Mehwish Zamir to the Special Branch Headquarters Lahore. Muhammad Afzal Akbar and Muhammad Tahir to the CCD Headquarters and Adnan Nosher and Kulsoom Yousaf also to the CCD Headquarters.

All newly appointed officers have been directed to assume charge immediately.