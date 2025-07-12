Are Imran Khan’s sons Sulaiman and Qasim Pakistani Nationals or just British citizens?

ISLAMABAD – Beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gearing up for street politics, and this time with new faces as jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sons Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan are considering to come Pakistan from UK to lead public campaign demanding their father’s release.

Qasim and Sulaiman were born and raised in the UK by their single mother Jemima Goldsmith. The two are said to hold dual British-Pakistani citizenship. Sulaiman was born in 1996, while Qasim was born in 1999. Despite their upbringing in London, the two maintain legal citizenship ties to Pakistan through their father.

PTI sources claim that the two young faces may play a visible role in a nationwide campaign being planned to pressure government for Imran Khan’s release. Legal experts linked with PTI, including senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, argue that Sulaiman and Qasim have a constitutional and legal right to campaign in Pakistan due to their dual nationality and their father’s incarceration as both are British-Pakistani nationals.

The move sparked heated legal and political debate in the country with critics question whether foreign nationals especially British citizens should be allowed to engage in political agitation within Pakistan, particularly in support of a convict accused of serious charges related to the state.

Legal eagles are also raising questions about the citizenship status of the individuals involved. While both sons hold Pakistani nationality, Jemima Goldsmith, their mother, has never held Pakistani citizenship. Born and raised in the UK, Jemima moved to Pakistan briefly during her marriage to Imran Khan but returned to London following their separation. She has since continued her life and career as a British public figure.