Imran Khan to face trial under Articles 6 for ‘inciting rebellion against State’

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has planned to prosecute former Prime Minister Imran Khan on terrorism charges for inciting rebellion against the state.

The federal government filed complaint accusing PTI founder of inciting public unrest through social media platforms, which allegedly stirred rebellion against the state.

Before proceeding with trial, Sharif-led government seeks approval from federal cabinet, and Ministry of Interior has been tasked with preparing a summary for cabinet review, and once approved, legal proceedings will commence against defiant leader who is facing hundreds of cases.

In this regard, Cybercrime wing of FIA already concluded its investigation, and jailed leader is expected to face charges under Articles 6 and 19-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), with additional sections of the PPC also likely to be added.

As per Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the cabinet’s approval is required before formal action can be taken against him.