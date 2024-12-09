Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imran Khan to face trial under Articles 6 for ‘inciting rebellion against State’

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has planned to prosecute former Prime Minister Imran Khan on terrorism charges for inciting rebellion against the state.

The federal government filed complaint accusing PTI founder of inciting public unrest through social media platforms, which allegedly stirred rebellion against the state.

Before proceeding with trial, Sharif-led government seeks approval from federal cabinet, and Ministry of Interior has been tasked with preparing a summary for cabinet review, and once approved, legal proceedings will commence against defiant leader who is facing hundreds of cases.

In this regard, Cybercrime wing of FIA already concluded its investigation, and jailed leader is expected to face charges under Articles 6 and 19-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), with additional sections of the PPC also likely to be added.

As per Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the cabinet’s approval is required before formal action can be taken against him.

Khan, 72, is now facing 186 cases, a recent report submitted to the Islamabad High Court reveals that 14 more cases have been filed against him in the federal capital after recent protests.

He was earlier booked in murder case after death of Ranges personnel who were run over by a speeding vehicle on the Srinagar Highway during PTI protest. PTI founder becomes second ex-premier to be booked for murder.

Details unveiled: Charges against Imran Khan and others in GHQ attack case

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 9 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.2
Euro EUR 291.55 294.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.1 200.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search