Alizeh Shah’s bold look in new music video goes viral; fans react

Lollywood starlet Alizeh Shah, who is known for her vibrant personality and bold attires, is once again making headlines with launch of the new music video.

This time, the Taqdeer star appeared in music video King, performed by Yahya and Ussayd of the band Punterz21. As fans like the vibe of the song, Alizeh’s bold outfit sparked a wave of mixed reactions.

The clip only got thousands of views on streaming platforms, but the trimmed clips showing Alizeh flaunting flamboyance had everyone talking. The video marks Shah’s venture into the music industry, and it garnered mixed reactions, showcasing the divided opinions of the netizens.

Fans are apparently triggered by Alizehs’ revealing attire. Some even shared derogatory comments for the actor, as she remained a force to be reckoned with.

Alizeh made her debut with with Choti Si Zindagiand later landed a role in Ishq Tamasha. She later starred in Ehd-e Wafaa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, and Bebasi.