Saima Noor’s alleged leaked private video goes viral

LAHORE – An alleged intimate video clip of Pakistani film star Saima Noor has gone viral after being leaked on social media.

The woman from the leaked video can be seen wearing a denim and bra as she is playing with her hair while standing in front of a mirror.

The video has sent internet users in frenzy as massive reactions continue to pour in on Twitter.

لو جی۔ اس کی وڈیو بھی آگئی مارکیٹ میں ???? اس عمر میں بھی اُفف ???? #SaimaNoor pic.twitter.com/VWLeEJmRlL — ???????????????????????? ???? (@iZoeGull) June 19, 2023

Is this Saima Noor in the leaked video?

The veracity of the video clip allegedly of the Choorian star is yet to be confirmed independently.

Here's the reactions of social media users:

Saima tied the knot with Lollywood’s famous director Syed Noor in 2005, with whom she has worked on a number of Lollywood films. Despite being romantically linked to Syed, it was not officially revealed that whether she has married him or not.

In 2007, during a press conference, Saima publicly stated that she married Syed Noor in July 2005, during the making of their mutual film Majajan.