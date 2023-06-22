Sonya Hussyn unveils new look for upcoming project "Gang of Khorasan"

Sonya Hussyn, a Pakistani television and film actor, is widely recognized for her exceptional talent in portraying complex characters. Her remarkable performances in dramas such as Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, and Nazo continue to captivate fans. Moreover, her recent films Tich Button and Daadal have garnered praise and admiration from her dedicated fan base.
Recently, the esteemed actress surprised her audience by unveiling images of her new look from the upcoming project, Gang of Khorasan. In a daring move, she showcased a striking new look characterized by platinum blonde hair, buzzed close to her head, dry purple lips and a cigarette casually tucked behind her ear.
She shared the pictures along with the caption, "Addicts are humans too!!!!
Meet “ MURSHID “
Unveiling the first look of my new project, Gang of Kharasaan! ????????????????
After playing horain in saraab, Murshid is another character that holds a special place in my heart ????
Stay tuned!!!"
View this post on Instagram
Members of the entertainment industry were particularly impressed by her unique appearance. Social media users also expressed their admiration, noting that she effortlessly embodies the character of a drug addict.
On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.