Sonya Hussyn unveils new look for upcoming project "Gang of Khorasan"

Maheen Khawaja 06:32 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
Sonya Hussyn unveils new look for upcoming project
Source: Instagram

Sonya Hussyn, a Pakistani television and film actor, is widely recognized for her exceptional talent in portraying complex characters. Her remarkable performances in dramas such as Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, and Nazo continue to captivate fans. Moreover, her recent films Tich Button and Daadal have garnered praise and admiration from her dedicated fan base.

Recently, the esteemed actress surprised her audience by unveiling images of her new look from the upcoming project, Gang of Khorasan. In a daring move, she showcased a striking new look characterized by platinum blonde hair, buzzed close to her head, dry purple lips and a cigarette casually tucked behind her ear.

She shared the pictures along with the caption, "Addicts are humans too!!!!

Meet “ MURSHID “

Unveiling the first look of my new project, Gang of Kharasaan! ????????????????

After playing horain in saraab, Murshid is another character that holds a special place in my heart ????

Stay tuned!!!"

Members of the entertainment industry were particularly impressed by her unique appearance. Social media users also expressed their admiration, noting that she effortlessly embodies the character of a drug addict.

On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed.

Sonya Hussyn sets internet on fire with new beach pictures

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

