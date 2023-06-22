Gold price declines by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to decline in Pakistan on Thursday for fourth consecutive day of the running business week and due to downward trend in international market.

Consumers are relieved by the continuous price reduction, and the jewellery business, which has been struggling, could benefit as well.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs200 to close at Rs218,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs172 to settle at Rs187,328, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $5 to settle at $1,929 per ounce.

