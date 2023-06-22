Hindu girl excels in CSS exams with the help of YouTube channels

In a surprising turn of events, a Hindu girl from one of the backward districts of Pakistan managed to crack the CSS or Central Superior Services exams without joining any coaching centers.

The competitive exams, which require rigorous preparation and diligence that can only be achieved by joining a prep school, were aced by Kiran Khatri with the help of YouTube channels.

Khatri belongs to the Hindu community and is a resident of Mithi in the Tharparkar district of Sindh. She managed to excel in the highly competitive exams conducted by the FPSC to recruit candidates for prestigious positions in civil services.

According to a report by Independent Urdu, Khatri made it to the inland revenue service after cracking CSS exam, becoming the first woman from an undeveloped region to pass the exam and the third Hindu girl from across Sindh to pass CSS.

She will officially start her training in October this year. Khatri completed her MBBS from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences and even pursued her house job, besides working as a lecturer.