Search

PakistanViral

Hindu girl excels in CSS exams with the help of YouTube channels

Web Desk 08:16 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
Hindu girl excels in CSS exams with the help of YouTube channels
Source: Independent Urdu

In a surprising turn of events, a Hindu girl from one of the backward districts of Pakistan managed to crack the CSS or Central Superior Services exams without joining any coaching centers.

The competitive exams, which require rigorous preparation and diligence that can only be achieved by joining a prep school, were aced by Kiran Khatri with the help of YouTube channels.

Khatri belongs to the Hindu community and is a resident of Mithi in the Tharparkar district of Sindh. She managed to excel in the highly competitive exams conducted by the FPSC to recruit candidates for prestigious positions in civil services.

According to a report by Independent Urdu, Khatri made it to the inland revenue service after cracking CSS exam, becoming the first woman from an undeveloped region to pass the exam and the third Hindu girl from across Sindh to pass CSS.

She will officially start her training in October this year. Khatri completed her MBBS from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences and even pursued her house job, besides working as a lecturer.

#Boyswillbeboys: How did a CSS 2023 test paper trigger a Twitter trend?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Two Pakistani nationals jailed for life for raping British girl on Greek beach

01:53 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

World Bank’s $200 million financing to help Pakistan’s flood-hit areas in KPK         

02:27 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

TikToker girl ‘gang raped’ in Sindh’s Matiari district

11:40 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

FPSC announces CSS 2022 final result

09:44 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Hareem Shah threatens to expose Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan with ‘call girl’ videos

02:56 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

LAS all set to enhance litigation support to Hindu minority: Haya Emaan Zahid

06:36 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Special Olympics World Games: Usman Qamar, Zainab Raza win gold ...

08:32 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22 June 2023

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: