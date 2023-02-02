Boyswillbeboys: How did a CSS 2023 test paper trigger a Twitter trend?

For Pakistanis, the CSS examination is often a matter of life and death, figuratively speaking. With millions of candidates applying for a promising bureaucratic post in the federal government, the term papers demand applicants to be prepared for an elite examination which most definitely involves thought-provoking, politically charged, and creative questions. However, this year's Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has sparked a heated debate on social media questioning the 'creativity' behind one of the essay topics.

On the very first day of the 2023 Central Superior Services (CSS) examination, students were tasked to write an essay on the topic which read “boys will be boys.” An utter bolt out of the blue, those applying weren't quite acquainted with the topic or the idea.

Given the preeminent and highbrow nature of the topmost examination, the students were expecting a rather cliched theme for which they crammed days and nights.

With the question surfacing on the internet, the internet is divided into polarized opinions where one side started a Twitter trend and galore memes while the other lot is concerned about the quality of education in the country.

Aspirants be like! Current affairs, China Pak economic corr.. Meanwhile FPSC…"Boyswillbeboys"????????#boyswillbeboys

Every year there is an essay on women as a MUST, glad to see BOYS also got their representation in academia, finally.#boyswillbeboys pic.twitter.com/LYjrqgST2Q — Adv Irshad Malik (@IrshadMalikMNYA) February 1, 2023

when you ask feminist to make paper#boyswillbeboys pic.twitter.com/d86Gt6iguT — Dr Zeerak kan (@setamgarr) February 1, 2023

Why does the FPSC assess candidates on essays written on topics suitable for 5th grade students?!? "A friend walks in when everyone else walks out" "Boys will be boys" ???? No wonder standards in our bureaucracy are plummeting.

FPSC A silly outdated early 20th cen model where ur competence/intelligence (most importantly "patriotism" & "fitness" to serve country)are evaluated by an "essay"on open-ended subjects by out-of-touch narrow-minded conservative Boomer examiners. Result: intellectual mediocrity pic.twitter.com/VlFNbkii45 — NaPoha (@Napoha_) February 1, 2023

FPSC continues to surprise aspirants. Interesting paper. I loved the examiner's bent. Though some topics are too constrained and limited in scope to create a reasonable draft of 3000 words but overall, paper's make up is pleasantly surprising. Good for creative writers not cramer pic.twitter.com/1TBrUfKQ9U — Zohaib Alam (@ZohaibAlamSays) February 1, 2023

Uturn by FPSC But good one. Logic, reasoning replace ratta, and ceremonial culture. Commercialized Academies are obsolete now. Good job. pic.twitter.com/9oAIF3KlW1 — Hamza Jalal (@HamzaJalalRaees) February 1, 2023

Don't know why 'CSS mentors' are losing their minds over this essay paper in general & topic number 10 in particular. It's quite a balanced paper warranting critical thinking & expository skills. 'Boys will be boys' needs deconstruction from feminist perspective.

Aspirants were preparing all the topics related to domestic and international issues. Meanwhile FPSC examiner: Boys will be boys. ????#css2023 #fpsc pic.twitter.com/nLbuh3tatW — Jamshaid Munir Sandhu (@JamshaidMsandhu) February 1, 2023

Aspirants are working hard on preparing thematic essays Meanwhile FPSC: boys will be boys pic.twitter.com/3DsYFpZdy5 — SidraSattar (@SidrasattarO) February 1, 2023

