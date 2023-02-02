Search

Popular funny MemesPakistanViral

#Boyswillbeboys: How did a CSS 2023 test paper trigger a Twitter trend?

Noor Fatima 02:46 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
#Boyswillbeboys: How did a CSS 2023 test paper trigger a Twitter trend?
Source: File Photo

For Pakistanis, the CSS examination is often a matter of life and death, figuratively speaking. With millions of candidates applying for a promising bureaucratic post in the federal government, the term papers demand applicants to be prepared for an elite examination which most definitely involves thought-provoking, politically charged, and creative questions. However, this year's Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has sparked a heated debate on social media questioning the 'creativity' behind one of the essay topics.

On the very first day of the 2023 Central Superior Services (CSS) examination, students were tasked to write an essay on the topic which read “boys will be boys.” An utter bolt out of the blue, those applying weren't quite acquainted with the topic or the idea. 

Given the preeminent and highbrow nature of the topmost examination, the students were expecting a rather cliched theme for which they crammed days and nights.

With the question surfacing on the internet, the internet is divided into polarized opinions where one side started a Twitter trend and galore memes while the other lot is concerned about the quality of education in the country. 

Have an opinion about this topic? Tell us in comments.

Exclusive: Meet the youngest candidate to pass CSS in the history of Pakistan Customs

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

IMF cuts Pakistan's GDP growth projection to 2 percent for 2023

11:21 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Navy set to host multinational naval exercise ‘AMAN 2023’ next month

10:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Pakistani rupee devaluation triggers meme fest on Twitter

09:20 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Why did Mufti Saeed solemnize nikkah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi twice?

09:25 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Pakistan’s trans-themed movie Joyland out of Oscar 2023 race

01:52 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Pakistan’s first sample of poliovirus in 2023 detected in Lahore

10:43 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Is Lahore Qalandars’s new logo a rip-off of a stock image?

03:09 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 February 2023

07:49 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.48 269.23
Euro EUR 292.34 292.94
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.8 331.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: