Irfan Khan to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Top End T20 Series

LAHORE – Muhammad Irfan Khan, who has featured in nine ODIs and 14 T20Is for Pakistan will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the Top End T20 Series scheduled to take place in Darwin, Australia from 14 to 24 August.

Pakistan Shaheens will play the opening match of the 11-team tournament against Bangladesh ‘A’ on 14 August at TIO Stadium in Darwin.

The 15-member squad announced includes Abdul Samad (five T20Is), Faisal Akram (three ODIs), Haider Ali (two ODIs, 35 T20Is), Mubasir Khan (one T20I) – all featured for Pakistan men’s team previously, while Ahmed Daniyal and Mohammad Salman Mirza are part of Pakistan T20I squad for upcoming Bangladesh series.

Shaheens’ second fixture in the T20 tournament will be against Scorchers at the TIO Stadium on 16 August, with the first ball set to be bowled at 4pm local time. The third Shaheens’ encounter in the tournament will be against Renegades on 18 August at the same venue with the first ball to be bowled at 6pm local time. On 19 August, Shaheens will take on Kingsmen at the DXC Arena with first ball to be bowled at 1pm local time.

Shaheens’ fifth fixture in the event will be against Strikers at the DXC Arena, with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm. The sixth and final fixture of Shaheens will be against Nepal on 22 August at the DXC Arena with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm local time.

The semi-finals and final of the event are scheduled for 24 August. The training camp for the Darwin-bound squad will be announced in due course.

15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan